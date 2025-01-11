Exclusive: "Tiku Talsania Suffered A Brain Stroke, Not A Heart Attack," Clarifies Family Member

Actor Tiku Talsania, best known for his roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993) and Ishq (1997), suffered a brain stroke on Friday. He has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is in critical condition.

It was earlier reported that Tiku had suffered a heart attack, but his wife, Deepti Talsania, clarified in a conversation with NDTV that it was, in fact, a brain stroke. She shared that the actor had attended a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm.

"He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti told NDTV.

Tiku Talsania, 70, is currently receiving treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor is widely known for his comedic roles in several films, including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raju Chacha (2000), Hungama (2003), and Dhamaal (2007). He also appeared in the serious role of a character in Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Tiku's daughter, Shikha Talsania, is also an actor and has featured in films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Veere Di Wedding and Potluck. Tiku was last seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.



