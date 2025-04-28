"Back To Doing What I Love": After Suffering Brain Stroke In January, Tiku Talsania Has Done 4 Projects

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke in January 2025. He has since completed work on four projects in four months. Talsania expressed gratitude to his support system during recovery.

Actor and comedian Tiku Talsania faced a significant setback in January when he suffered a brain stroke. While many of his fans expected him to take time off to recover, the actor has made a remarkable comeback.

Recently, Tiku Talsania shared that after his hospital stay, he has already completed work on four projects in the past four months. Truly inspiring, right?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiku Talsania said, “I am absolutely okay now. I have done about four movies after I got out of the hospital.. I am where I am, back in the saddle. I am just happy that I am back to doing what I love.”

Expressing gratitude to his friends, family and medical team for their support during his challenging time, the actor added, “I am grateful to the people, my friends and family, who got me to the hospital in time. Thanks to the doctors, who took extreme care of me. Somebody up there likes me and ofcourse my people who love me and have prayed for me. I was surrounded by my loved ones who took extreme care of me and made sure I was able to get back.”

Tiku Talsania also talked about his upcoming Gujarati film, Jai Mata Ji Let's Rock. The actor said, “I really liked the script of the film and the director's vision, which is why I said yes to it. The character, I mean my character was really interesting and it is a comedy, so I thought it was a good script.”

Directed by Manish Saini, Jai Mata Ji Let's Rock is set to release on May 9. The film also features Malhar Thakar, Neela Mulherkar, Vandana Pathak, Vyoma Nandi, Shekhar Shukla, Aryan Prajapati, Utkarsh Mazumdar and Shilpa Thakar.

In January, there were false reports claiming that Tiku Talsania had suffered a heart attack. However, his wife, Deepti Talsania, clarified the situation in an exclusive interview with NDTV. She confirmed that he had actually suffered a brain stroke. Click here to read the full story.

Tiku Talsania is known for his work in movies like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Raju Chacha and Dhamaal.