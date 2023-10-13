Actor Tiku Talsania Says He Is 'Slightly Jobless' Right Now: 'I Want To Work But...'

Tiku Talsania shared this image. (courtesy: tikutalsania)

Actor Tiku Talsania, 69, who is best-known for his comedic roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna and Coolie No 1, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, said that he is "slightly jobless," and that he is still giving auditions. "Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don't get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way," he told the Indian Express.

Tiku Talsania added that he is "seeking work regularly." He added, "I have an agent, a team looking out for scripts and plays. They let me know about it, and if I am required to go for an audition, I go for an audition. Things have changed over a period of time, but one needs to be patient. Since covid, working principle has been disrupted. Now people are becoming more sharper and progressive. It's become beautiful and I like the way we have to approach work now. I am waiting for people to call me. Also, I am sending out feelers that I am an actor looking for work. So, if there is a suitable role, then I'd love to do it. That's the kind of approach we have."

Tiku Talsania's filmography includes movies like Bol Radha Bol, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Chhoti Bahoo, Coolie No 1 Dastak , Raja Hindustani, Ishq, Hero No 1, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Duplicate , Raju Chacha, Hungama, Dhol, Partner, Dhamaal among many others.