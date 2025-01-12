Tiku Talsania's Daughter Shikha Shares His Health Update: "Dad Is Recuperating Well"

Actor Tiku Talsania was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani in Mumbai on Friday after suffering a brain stroke. Now, his daughter, Shikha Talsania has provided an update on his health. In her Instagram Stories, Shikha mentioned that Tiku Talsania is "doing much better now."

She wrote, "Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that Dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well. We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that came our way in abundance."

Earlier, it was reported that Tiku Talsania had suffered a heart attack, but his wife, Deepti Talsania, clarified in a conversation with NDTV that it was a brain stroke. She shared that the actor had attended a film screening on Thursday and started feeling unwell around 8 pm.

"He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti told us.

Tiku Talsania started his Bollywood career in the 1986 film Pyaar Ke Do Pal. Widely known for his comic roles, the actor has been part of several popular movies including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raju Chacha (2000), Hungama (2003) and Dhamaal (2007). Tiku Talsania last appeared in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

Tiku Talsania has also acted in numerous television shows such as Yeh Duniyan Gazab Ki, Zamana Badal Gaya, Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, Uttaran and Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo.

Tiku Talsania's daughter, Shikha Talsania, is also an actor and has featured in films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Veere Di Wedding and Potluck.