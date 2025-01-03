Exclusive: Karan Aujla On Fan Throwing Shoe At Him During London Concert

Karan Aujla is currently on the India leg of the It Was All A Dream tour which kicked off on December 7 in Chandigarh. The singer became a household name with the chartbuster Tauba Tauba. Karan Aujla's music, coupled with Vicky Kaushal's electrifying dance steps, became a rage last year. Such is the Tauba Tauba craze, that we also saw music legend Asha Bhonsle, 91, performing the hook step on stage in Dubai earlier this week.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Karan Aujla opened up about his journey, his fans and how his past shaped the music he creates today.

He also touched on an incident that occurred during his London concert, where a fan threw a shoe at him while he was performing.

"I always believe in treating my fans with respect because they're the reason I'm here today," the Punjabi singer shared.

Karan Aujla said, "I was performing on stage, giving my 100%, and suddenly this happened. You know, as artists, we put our heart and soul into every performance and we want to create memories. It's not just about me - any artist deserves basic respect when they're performing. The majority of my supporters show love in the right way and I'm grateful for it. They sing along, they dance, they enjoy the music - that's what matters."

"This trend of throwing weird things on stage... it's not in our culture, not our way of showing appreciation. All I ask for is respect - not just for me, but for every artist who gets on that stage," he added.

When asked about the most memorable fan interaction he has had so far, Karan shared a touching story from a concert in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He shared that some fans had travelled all the way from Chandigarh, riding their bikes through mountain roads, just to see him perform.

"These people rode all that distance, those mountain roads, just to be there for my performance. That day I felt I was doing something right. These are the moments that tell you your music is actually reaching people's hearts. Not the views, not the numbers, but this pure dedication from fans. This really touched my heart. Sometimes the smallest gestures show you the biggest impact," he said.

Karan Aujla will wrap up the India leg of his tour in Hyderabad on January 5.