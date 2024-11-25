Exclusive: Karan Aujla On His Sold Out Shows For India Tour: "I Got Goosebumps When I Saw Tickets Worth Rs 15 Lakh Selling Out In Minutes"

Karan Aujla is gearing up for his much-anticipated India tour, It Was All A Dream, which will kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh. The tour has already made waves, with tickets selling out in minutes. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the singer shared his excitement about the upcoming shows. "Returning to India feels like returning home. Honestly, when they told me the shows were selling out in minutes, I got goosebumps. But this isn't just my success - it belongs to my fans, my management team, my promoters and every person who believed in me from day one. The tour is going to be something special because we're not just doing shows, we're creating memories. You'll see production levels that India hasn't seen before and I've got some surprises planned for on-stage syncs that will make some noise. Fans can expect all their favourites with some new tracks as well. This tour is not just a show, it's a celebration of our journey together and I want to give my people an experience they've never had before."

Karan Aujla reflected on how far he has come in his career. "It Was All A Dream is exactly what the name suggests - a dream coming true. When I wrote my first song in Ghurala, I never imagined I'd be doing shows at this scale. This tour isn't just a concert; it's a statement that a Punjabi mundaa can dream big and make it happen. The biggest difference though? It's the responsibility."

The tour also marks a new chapter for Aujla, who now feels a deeper sense of duty towards his fans. "Earlier, I could just go on stage and perform. Now, when I see tickets worth 15 lakh selling out in minutes, I know I have to deliver something extraordinary. It keeps me up at night, planning every detail, making sure each fan gets their money's worth. And you know what makes this tour special? It's proof that hard work and staying real always pays off. From performing at small gatherings to now having fans fly in from different countries just to attend our shows - it's humbling, and it pushes me to work even harder."

Karan Aujla expressed that his success is not solely his own but belongs to everyone who has supported him from the beginning and said, "My success is not my own. It belongs to every person who's supported me from day one, who's defended me when people doubted me, who's stood by me through thick and thin. When these tickets sell out, it's not just about Karan Aujla - it's a victory for everyone who believes in the dream. And trust me, when these fans come to the show, they'll understand why it was worth every rupee. Because when someone shows this much faith in you, you have to give them something unforgettable in return. When they first told me about all categories of tickets selling out real quick, I actually got emotional. It's not just about the money - it's about the trust. These aren't just fans anymore; they're family who believe in what we're creating. It's a responsibility that keeps me up at night."

The India leg of The It Was All A Dream tour will cover multiple cities, starting with Chandigarh on December 7, followed by Bengaluru on December 13. Karan Aujla will then perform in New Delhi on December 15, 18, and 19, before heading to Mumbai on December 21. The tour will continue with a stop in Kolkata on December 24 and will be wrapping up in Jaipur on December 29.