Ex-Disney Channel Star Steven Anthony Lawrence Makes Surprise TV Appearance At The Floor

Former Disney star Steven Anthony Lawrence made a surprise appearance on Rob Lowe's game show The Floor for a chance to win some major cash prizes. The 35-year-old actor who is popular for his role as Beans on the famous sitcom Even Stevens appeared on the game show on May 20.

Lawrence stepped up to the plate and faced off against fellow contestant Morgan in the “Renaissance Faire” category and told host Lowe that he felt prepared for the mediaeval-themed round because he had previously played an elf. “I've done a bunch of character roles in my life, so I'm feeling very knowledgeable in the category,” he shared.

Steven Anthony Lawrence Makes Surprise TV Appearance

In a clip shared by TV Insider, host Lowe was seen asking Lawrence to name the favourite role he has ever played. To which the actor replied, “My favourite was definitely Beans from Even Stevens,” drawing loud applause from the audience.

During the Renaissance-themed round, Lowe asked Lawrence and Morgan to name the "item, activity or character" they'd find at a "Renaissance Faire", with whoever wins being closer to the potential $20,000 prize. They were then presented with a handful of related images, including a "queen", "archer", "knight" and "turkey leg", with Lawrence holding his own. According to TV Insider, Lawrence won the round and secured 17 pieces on the fame floor.

Lawrence then faced off against another contestant named Anthony in the global news category later in the programme but unfortunately lost.

Steven Anthony Lawrence's Career

Lawrence became widely popular in the early 2000s for playing Bernard “Beans” Aranguren, the Stevens family's neighbour on Even Stevens alongside LaBeouf, Christy Carlson Romano, and AJ Trauth. Although Beans was introduced as a recurring character, he quickly became one of Disney Channel's most popular characters. In total Lawrence appeared in 22 episodes and also appeared in The Even Stevens Movie before leaving the series in 2003.

Some of his other appearances include Cheaper by the Dozen, The Cat in the Hat, and Kicking and Screaming. According to his IMDb page, Lawerence most recently voiced a character in the animated series Kabu in 2026 and appeared in a 2022 episode of Bad Therapist.

About The Floor

The Floor is a quiz series that follows contestants as they face off in duels on a giant LED floor divided into a hundred equal squares, each representing its own field of knowledge, as per the official synopsis. The overall winner of the series bags a total of $250,000 in cash prizes. The Floor is currently in its fifth season and airs every Wednesday at 9/8c on Fox.