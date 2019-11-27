Evelyn Sharma, Who Recently Got Engaged, Cuts Ribbon To Her New Mumbai Flat

Evelyn Sharma shared this photo (courtesy evelyn_sharma)

Highlights "I have cut a lot of ribbons in my life... " wrote Evelyn "But none has ever been as special," she added Evelyn Sharma got engaged to Tushaan Bhindi in October

Actress Evelyn Sharma, best known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Saaho, got the keys to a brand new flat in Mumbai, she wrote in an Instagram post. Sharing glimpses of the moment when she stepped into her new home, the 33-year-old actress thanked her decade-long association with the film industry for helping her "fulfil this lifelong dream": "I have cut a lot of ribbons in my life... but none has ever been as special as the one to my own home! Thank you, to my 10 years in Bollywood and this incredible journey that enabled me to fulfil this lifelong dream to buy a beautiful flat, and that too in Mumbai," she captioned her post. Evelyn Sharma joined the film industry 10 years ago and made her Bollywood debut with 2012 film From Sydney With Love and has also starred in movies like Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero and Yaariyan.

Evelyn's post also includes the cut-out of a newspaper article, which features an interview, in which she's talking about her new home. Evelyn, who got engaged to Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in October this year, says: "I had bought the house last year before I met Tushaan but it took almost a year to complete the paperwork and get other things in place. After we met, we decided that it would be good to have one base in Mumbai. After marriage, we will be based in Mumbai and Sydney. We have a home here where his family resides but this is going to be our own space." The news report added that Evelyn's home is on the 13th floor of a building at DN Nagar, Andheri.

Earlier in October, Evelyn Sharma trended a great deal for her engagement post on Instagram. She shared a loved-up photo of herself and Tushaan and simply captioned it: "Yes!" along with the ring emoticon.

Evelyn Sharma was last seen in this year's Saaho, which stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.