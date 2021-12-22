Evelyn Sharma Decodes The 'Bliss Of Motherhood.' Also Known As...

Evelyn Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: evelynsharma)

Actress Evelyn Sharma is loving every bit of being a mom. Evelyn, who welcomed a daughter a few months ago, shared a super cute photo with Ava on her Instagram profile. Evelyn captioned the post: "Oh the bliss of motherhood... aka the five minutes in between complete chaos." Evelyn announced the news of Ava's arrival on Instagram by posting a picture with her baby girl. Evelyn, sharing the precious picture with her baby girl Ava, wrote in her caption: "The most important role of my life. Mommy to Ava Bhindi."

The actress got married earlier this year. She wrote sharing the picture: "Forever." She looked stunning in a lace wedding gown while Tushaan complemented her in a blue suit. The couple had earlier planned a big fat Indian wedding. However, they opted for a low-key ceremony at country side setting in Brisbane due to the pandemic.

Evelyn Sharma announced her engagement to Tushaan Bhindi in 2019 with a perfect post. She loved-up photo from Sydney and she captioned the post: "Yes!" The couple could be seen kissing on a yatch in the dreamy picture. This is what we are talking about:

Evelyn Sharma stepped into Bollywood debut with 2012 film From Sydney With Love and she went on to feature in movies like Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero and Yaariyan. She also made brief appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. She was last seen in Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.