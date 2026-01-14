<i>Euphoria 3</i> Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, And Jacob Elordi Enter Adulthood In Bold New Season

The makers of Euphoria have finally released the trailer for the third installment, which is set to stream from April 12.

The series, created by Sam Levinson, will see the return of its central cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

According to reports, the third season of Euphoria will feature a time jump that takes the characters out of high school. It will follow a group of childhood friends as they wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.

The trailer showcases the time skip, marking the characters' transition into adulthood. Zendaya's character appears to begin believing in God as she embarks on new challenges involving dangerous people.

HBO Max shared the trailer on its Instagram handle today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by euphoria (@euphoria)

According to Deadline, new famous faces guest-starring in Season 3 include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Vinnie Hacker.

