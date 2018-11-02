Esha Deol's Birthday Post To Herself Features Daughter Radhya

Esha Deol with daughter Radhya Takhtani (Courtesy imeshadeol)

On Esha Deol's 37th birthday today, the actress shared a post on Instagram thanking everyone for their "love", "blessings" and "support". She accompanied the post with an adorable photo of herself with daughter Radhya. In the picture shared by the 37-year-old actress, she can be seen planting a kiss on her daughter's cheeks. "As I turn a year wiser today wanted to thank each one of you for all the love, support, best wishes and blessings. Really means a lot to me! Stay happy and healthy.. Esha," she captioned the photo. Esha added the hashtags "#mylovedones" and "#gratitude". "Such an adorable picture," is the general sentiment on Instagram.

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of star couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She married Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and the couple welcomed baby girl Radhya last year. Her younger sister Ahana is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra and the couple are parents to two-year-old Darien.

Esha Deol often delights fans with photos of Radhya on her Instagram profile. Remember the photo shared by Esha in which Radhya featured with grandmother Hema Malini and her mother? Or the photos and videos from Hema Malini's 70th birthday bash?

Take a look at all the photos here:

@dreamgirlhemamalini #radhyatakhtani A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Oct 30, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

On the work front, Esha Deol was recently seen in the short film Cakewalk, her first project after the birth of daughter Radhya. Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She went on to star in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum,Kaal, Dhoom and Darling. She was also part of television reality show Roadies X2.