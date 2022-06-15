An 'All Girls Trip' Featuring Hema Malini And Daughter Esha Deol

Esha Deol with Hema Malini. (courtesy: imeshadeol)

Actress Esha Deol is having a blast on her all-girls trip. No, it is not with her gang of girlfriends but with her mother, the iconic Hema Malini. Esha has shared a set of three pictures in which the mother-daughter duo is seen posing amid several pretty carpets in an undisclosed location. The two are also seen wearing matching woollen hats. Both mother and daughter are twinning in white in the images. While Esha is seen in a white dress, Hema Malini is in a white top and jeans. Sharing the pictures, Esha said, “Just an all girls trip. My mamma on holiday with us.”

On Tuesday, Esha Deol shared a video from her holiday showing the view from her room at night. The clip shows a bustling city lit up in all its glory. In the caption, Esha skipped the geotag and just dropped a heart emoji.

Esha Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra replied to the post by saying, “Lovely.”

Earlier too, Esha Deol has gone on several vacations with her mother and shared pictures with fans on Instagram. Recently, she dropped a throwback picture from over a decade ago, clicked when her mom and she were in Turkey. Sharing the image, Esha said, “Throwback to Turkey 2010 with my mum Hema Malini. Made her dress biker chick as well.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Esha Deol also shared a video of her chilling on the beach. Sharing the beautiful video, she said, “Bliss,” with a white heart emoji.

Before that, Esha Deol gave fans some self-love advice and said, “It's important to just zone out at times. This is my way of unwinding…Basking under the sun is something I just love doing and head full of dreams! What's yours?”

Giving fans some much-needed fitness inspiration, Esha Deol also dropped a video of her working out. In the caption, she said, “Work in progress. There are no limits to learning and training. I resumed a passion of mine and I can't tell you how complete it makes me feel. So go chase yours too.”

That's not all. Esha Deol recently took fans along on a photo shoot. Looking ravishing as ever, she said, “June ki hawa main jaado hai (There's magic in the June air).”

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness with Ajay Devgn.