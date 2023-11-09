Esha Deol Shares Throwback Gold Featuring Hema Malini As Meera Bai

Esha Deol shared this image. (Courtesy: EshaDeol)

Esha Deol has taken a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback gold on Instagram. The photo features little Esha, her sister Ahana Deol Vohra with their mother, veteran actress Hema Malini. We can also spot Esha's aunt Prabha Raghavan in the pic. It was clicked during their dance ballet performance of Meera. Bollywood's Dream Girl and veteran actress Hema Malini played Meera Bai, while Esha essayed baby Meera. Esha also revealed that she was just seven years old at that time. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “This one is so special…A 7-year-old me with my baby sister, my mum & my aunt all on stage performing the dance ballet Meera...Meera Bai portrayed by my mother to which I played baby Meera.”

Esha Deol, last month, celebrated her mother's 75th birthday. On the special day, the actress dropped a set of cute pictures on Instagram and said, “Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today and forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace and dignity.. a powerhouse. A loving daughter and wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl, one Hema Malini. Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you.”

Esha Deol and her family also hosted a grand birthday party for Hema Malini. From Rekha to Rani Mukerji, the who's who of Bollywood came under one roof to celebrate the day. Sharing a video of the magical night on Instagram, Esha wrote, “A few glimpses from the dream girl's birthday celebrations.”

Esha Deol was last seen in Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. She shared the screen space with Suniel Shetty in the web series.