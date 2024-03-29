Weekend Binge: Liked Crew? Watch These 5 Fun Films With Your Girl Gang

A still from Veere Di Wedding. (courtesy: vdwthefilm)

Rajesh A. Krishnan's Crew has finally hit the big screens. This heist-comedy stars Kareena Kapoor as Jasmine Rana, Tabu as Geeta Sethi, and Kriti Sanon as Divya Bajwa. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also play key roles in the movie. The film revolves around three women working in the airline industry who find themselves in a unique situation, leading them into a comedy of errors. While many of you may have booked your tickets already, some might have already watched the film. If after enjoying this comedy, your heart craves more such movies with strong female bonds, here's a list of chick flicks that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Veere Di Wedding - Zee 5

This fun-filled Bollywood flick revolves around the lives of four close-knit friends navigating the ups and downs of relationships and adulthood. The film featuring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, offers a relatable and entertaining narrative that celebrates the strength of female camaraderie and the complexities of modern relationships. The movie directed by Shashanka Ghosh also stars Neena Gupta, Kavita Ghai, Sumeet Vyas, and Vishwas Kini in key roles.

2. Cocktail - Prime Video, Zee 5, Jio Cinema

This film beautifully tells the story of two friends who are nothing like each other. Veronica (Deepika Padukone) is a free-spirited individual who befriends Meera (Diana Penty), a reserved and traditional girl. Their friendship takes an unexpected turn when Veronica's love interest, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera fall in love with each other. The film exploring the themes of friendship, love, betrayal, and self-discovery is set against the backdrop of vibrant locations and peppy music.

3. Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants - Prime Video

The 2005 film directed by Ken Kwapis stars Amber Tamblyn as Tibby, America Ferrera as Carmen, Blake Lively as Bridget, and Alexis Bledel as Lena. The film is centred around a pair of magical jeans that fit four friends perfectly, despite their different body types and personalities. As they take turns wearing the pants over the summer while they are apart, the jeans become a symbol of their friendship and shared experiences.

4. Sex And The City - Jio Cinema

This beloved franchise includes both a successful television series and two popular movie adaptations. The television series, aired from 1998 to 2004, starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon in lead roles. Set in New York City, the show followed the lives of these four women as they explored relationships, careers, and friendship. The success of the TV series led to the release of Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and a sequel in 2010. The films reunited the original cast and continued the story of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda as they navigated new challenges in their lives.

5. Legally Blonde - Prime Video

This comedy film directed by Robert Luketic, was released in 2001. In this film, Reese Witherspoon plays the role of Elle Woods, a fashionable and bubbly sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner, portrayed by Matthew Davis. Throughout the film, Elle defies stereotypes and challenges societal expectations, showcasing her determination, wit, and kindness.

Which one of these films have you not watched yet?