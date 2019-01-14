Emraan Hashmi's Son Ayaan Is Now Cancer-Free. Read His Heartwarming Post

Emraan Hashmi photographed with son Ayaan (Image courtesy: Twitter)

On Monday, actor Emraan Hashmi revealed that his son Ayaan has been declared cancer-free. He was diagnosed with first stage cancer in early 2014, when he was just four-years-old. "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis, Ayaan has been declared cancer-free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can win this battle," Emraan posted on social media with a set of pictures with with Ayaan. "God bless him," commented Tiger Shroff while Dia Mirza, who has co-starred with Emraan in Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story, wrote, "Only love for Ayaan."

After Ayaan's cancer diagnosis, Emraan had co-written a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer. The book has details about the hardships he and his wife Parveen Shahani faced when Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer.

At an event on parenthood three years ago, Emraan said, "I think women are emotionally much stronger. When we came to know that our child had cancer, my wife did not cry while I burst into tears. Even during his whole treatment I had to come back occasionally for shooting but she was there throughout and I don't know how she managed to be so brave, hats off to her," news agency PTI had reported.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is currently awaiting the release of his film Why Cheat India.

