Cheat India Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Is Brilliant As A Scamster With Solid One-Liners

Highlights Emraan Hashmi released the trailer of Cheat India on Wednesday "On your 'marks', get set, cheat," tweeted Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi plays the protagonist in the film

The much awaited trailer of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Cheat India was released on Wednesday and it looks so intense. Cheat India is proof that Emraan Hashmi has shed the 'serial kisser' persona to for the new film, in which he plays a scamster with the gift of the gab. The trailer begins with Emraan Hashmi's narration sarcastically mocking the pressure management and engineering aspirants go through as students. "Yeh sapne ma-baap dekhte hai paar pure karte hai yeh..." he says in the trailer. And soon introduces his character in the film - Emraan Hashmi, who plays the protagonist in the film, is the henchman, who strikes deals between the rich students and the needy, brainy ones, to fraudulently sit for others' at examinations.

The trailer of Cheat India then proceeds to reveal how aspiring students are lured into easy money-making business through education scam in India. At one point in the trailer, a well-off parent is even willing to offer as much as Rs 15 lakh for someone else to have sit for his child and clear the test!

The trailer takes an interesting turn as Emraan Hashmi's recruits are exposed and he's charged for leading a scam racket, who then justifies his stand to the court by saying he's simply taken from the rich and helped the poor. In the second half of the trailer, Emraan Hashmi can be seen planning something huge involving the release of exam papers. What will happen next? Watch the trailer to know.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi's character also appears to be the undisputed master of one-liners. In the trailer, he delivers dialogues such as: "Akalmand toh tum ho, nakalmand ban sakte ho ki nai?" and then "Upaarwala dua qubool karta hai, main sirf cash leta hoon" and also "Hero banne ka echha nahi hai, aur villain banne ka bilkul time nahi hai... khiladi hoon... khel raha hon..."

Watch the trailer of Cheat India here:

Directed by Soumik Sen, who had earlier helmed Gulaab Gang, Cheat India releases on January 25 next year.