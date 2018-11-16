Cheat India Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Will Do Anything For Money

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Cheat India (Courtesy YouTube)

Months after unveiling the first poster of Cheat India, the makers are here with the teaser of the film featuring Emraan Hashmi. Inspired by true events, the film features Emraan, who reportedly plays the role of professor named Rakesh Singh. Rakesh helps aspiring medical and engineering candidates clear their entrance examination but not by fair means. "Upar wala dua qubool karta hai, main sirf cash leta hoon," Emraan says in the trailer. The film highlights the corruption prevalent in the Indian education system. Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, is not part of the teaser. Emraan Hashmi shared the teaser of the film on social media and wrote: "Students, parents, educationists, politicos, media and countrymen. The teaser of Cheat India.

Watch the teaser of Cheat India here:

The makers had unveiled the first look poster of Cheat India in August. Neither Emraan Hashmi nor his co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary featured in the first poster. Cheat India is directed by Soumik Sen, who had earlier helmed Gulaab Gang.

Emraan and Shreya concluded shooting for the final schedule of Cheat India in September. Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi in an earlier interview to IANS said: "The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography."

Cheat India will hit the screens on January 25, 2019, the same day when Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will release.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Baadshaho (2017), which also featured Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz.