Cheat India: Emraan Hashmi Shares Glimpse Of Film On Education Scam

The makers of upcoming film Cheat India, featuring Emraan Hashmi, unveiled the teaser poster of the film. The tagline of the poster read: "Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai." Directed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India went on floors in July. In the recently released poster of Cheat India, somebody can be seen making fake identity cards for entrance examination. The poster also features a brief case full of cash. Emraan Hashmi, who plays lead role in the film does not feature on the poster. According to initial reports, Cheat India is a film is based on education scams in India. The teaser poster also announced the release date of the film.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the film's teaser poster and wrote: "From the producers of Hindi Medium, Neerja and Tumhari Sulu. Teaser poster of Cheat India. Stars Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Soumik Sen... January 25, 2019 release. Republic Day Weekend."

Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi in an interview to IANS said: "The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography."

Director of the film Shoumik Sen said that Cheat India is a film for all the students, who are under the "pressure to excel". "This film is for every Indian student who is under pressure to excel in a competitive environment. Today's youth will hugely relate to Cheat India, the filmmaker told IANS.

The Emraan Hashmi film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.