Emraan Hashmi Recalls 'Near Stampede' At Kolkata Event After <i>Jannat</i>: "Moved Into A Bathroom"

18 years ago, Jannat was released on May 16. Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan played the lead roles and received appreciation. The film was helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. Now, in an interview with a media portal, he recalled a chaotic incident at a fan event in Kolkata, where a huge crowd had turned up to see him.

Details

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi said the film was a defining moment in his career, bringing him massive popularity. He then spoke about the fan event in Kolkata. What started as an excited fan interaction soon became unsafe, forcing authorities to step in and manage the situation with police intervention.

Emraan said, "I remember it was 16 May 2008, during the inaugural IPL season. We had gone to a mall in Kolkata for a meet-and-greet. What started as a simple interaction quickly turned into a near stampede."

He added, "The situation got so intense that the mall owner had to step in, and I was even moved into a bathroom to manage the crowd, with police called in to ensure everyone's safety. I couldn't believe people were just shouting my name, wanting to catch a glimpse. Jannat definitely became a huge turning point in my career."

About Jannat

Jannat is a crime drama centred on illegal betting in cricket. The film follows the story of a small-time gambler who rises quickly in the world of match-fixing but struggles with the consequences of his choices. Known for its music and Emraan Hashmi's performance, the film became a commercial success and remains popular among fans even today.



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