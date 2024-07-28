Emraan Hashmi On Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry "Brotherly" : "Was Never Told The Story About Incest"

Emraan Hashmi recently addressed Tanushree Dutta's 'brotherly' comment on their chemistry in Aashiq Banaya Aapne in an interview with ScoopWhoop. When asked about the impact of the film on an entire generation, Emraan Hashmi quickly referred to Tanushree's comment. He told ScoopWhoop, "Did you hear Tanushree's quote three weeks ago? I don't know if it was a verbatim quote or what. She said that it was like 'brotherly'. I said, 'What did the director tell her and what did he tell me?' I had another narrative going on my head and she had another narrative going in her head. I was never told the story about incest. I don't know what she was thinking but fine."

In an interview with Filmygyan last year, Tanushree called her kissing scenes with Emraan 'awkward' and termed their chemistry like that of siblings. She said, "The biggest and top-most actresses have done kissing, lovemaking scenes. Unko koi kuch nehi bolta. Mujhse sabko dikkat ho jati hai. Main short-skirt pehenu ya koi aisa scene kar du. Acting hai, bhai. Usmein mera aur Emraan ka kuch personal tha nahi. (No one says anything to them. I face difficulties. Whether I wear a short skirt or do a scene like that, everyone has an issue. It's just acting. There was nothing between personal between me and Emraan in it. Mine and Emraan's chemistry is like brother-sister). Literally."

Tanushree added, "Emraan, for me, has always been an actor from Day 1. I did three films with him. We shot for a kissing scene in 'Chocolate' too, but they didn't keep it. It was very awkward the first time. The second time, the awkwardness was reduced. Because personally, in real life, we don't have any chemistry with each other. He does have a kisser-boy image, but he is not the most comfortable kisser. And neither am I."

Tanushree Dutta worked with Emraan Hashmi in three films - Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005) and Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007). However, the bold scenes from the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne became a rage back in the day.