Emmys 2025: It's A Date Night For Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco And Adam Brody-Leighton Meester

The 2025 Emmy Awards wasn't just about trophies and nominations; it was also a night for star-studded date nights.

Two of Hollywood's favourite couples, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, stole the spotlight with their red carpet chemistry.

Ahead of their wedding, which is reportedly happening later this month, Selena and Benny posed together on the red carpet. They shared a kiss and plenty of affectionate moments throughout the evening.

The actor-singer's hit show Only Murders in the Building is up for two awards-Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin Short.

The Emmys come after the couple skipped last week's MTV VMAs in New York, despite having two nominations. She had been promoting the fifth season of her show there earlier in the week.

Selena turned heads in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The bright red, high-neck dress featured a sweeping train and was paired with stunning jewels by Tiffany & Co, including earrings made of platinum and 18-karat gold set with unenhanced rubies and diamonds.

Benny kept it understated with a black tuxedo, though his beaded shirt added a subtle flair.

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester and The OC alum Adam Brody made a stylish entrance as they walked the red carpet hand in hand. Their coordinated outfits drew plenty of attention: Meester in a blush cutout gown with a voluminous A-line skirt featuring faded blue accents, and Brody in a baby blue '60s-inspired tuxedo with a ruffled shirt and black bowtie.

Brody, currently starring in Nobody Wants This, is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The Netflix hit series also picked up nods for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress In A Comedy Series for his co-star Kristen Bell.