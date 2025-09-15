Emmys 2025: Sydney Sweeney, BLACKPINK's Lisa And Jenna Ortega Are Stylish Lessons In How To Make Red Carpet Appearances

Television's biggest night is finally here. The 2025 Emmy Awards are lighting up Los Angeles, with stars turning heads in stunning outfits.

The Emmy red carpet is full of glitter, drama, and jaw-dropping fashion moments, and it's just getting started. Hollywood's A-listers, from Jake Gyllenhaal to Sydney Sweeney, are walking the red carpet at the Peacock Theatre.

Jennifer Coolidge wowed in an all-black off-the-shoulder gown, paired with matching gloves, a sleek clutch, and pearl hoop earrings. Even though she's not nominated this year, she's proudly representing The White Lotus, which is leading the nominations tonight.

Aimee Lou Wood, nominated for The White Lotus, wore a striking McQueen gown with a pop of red at the top.

K-pop star and BLACKPINK member Lisa is bringing the glamour. She rocked an off-the-shoulder pink corseted gown. It's a perfect mix of Barbie-glam and fairy-tale elegance, making her one of the most stylish stars on the carpet.

And of course, Jenna Ortega knows how to make an entrance. The Wednesday star, who's presenting tonight, wore a bold top made of large gems with a long black skirt featuring a daring slit. Her spooky, flawless makeup adds to the drama - something her Wednesday co-star Lady Gaga would surely approve of.

Selena Gomez is teaching us how it's done when it comes to elegance, and she's doing it with Benny Blanco by her side. The singer-producer duo brought serious couple goals to the carpet.

The actor-singer turned heads in a bright red gown with a flowing matching cape, finished off with silver earrings and rings. Her show, Only Murders in the Building, is up for multiple awards tonight. Blanco kept it classic in an all-black tuxedo.

Pedro Pascal, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, walked the red carpet in an off-white, double-breasted suit with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt.

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a shiny red corseted gown, paired with subtle accessories that completed the look.

This year's ceremony is being hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, and the nomination race is led by heavy hitters like Severance and The White Lotus.