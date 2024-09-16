Emmys 2024: <i>Shogun</i> Just Broke This Record With 18 Wins. See Full List Of Winners

For the second time this year, Hollywood came together to celebrate television's biggest stars. Following the January 2024 delay of the 2023 ceremony due to last year's Hollywood strikes, the Emmy winners were once again announced at the LA Live Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, just eight months after the previous event. As before, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated their victories for Lead Actor and Supporting Actor In A Comedy, while co-star Liza Colon-Zayas secured her first Emmy in the Supporting Actress category. Jean Smart of Hacks won lead actress in a comedy and also secured the Outstanding Comedy Award, beating out the anticipated frontrunner, The Bear.

The Bear set a new record with 11 Emmy wins, surpassing its own record of 10 from last year. Among its victories was directing for Christopher Storer. FX also had a notable night with Shogun, which won outstanding drama, lead actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, actress for Anna Sawai, and directing for Frederick E.O. Toye. Following its 14 Creative Arts Emmys wins last weekend, Shogun extended its record for the most wins by a show in a single season to 18.

Baby Reindeer took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series Or Anthology, with creator Richard Gadd winning trophies for lead actor and writing. His co-star Jessica Gunning, who portrayed the stalker Martha, won supporting actress.

Drama Series - Shogun (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Comedy Series - Hacks (Max)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Directing for a Comedy Series - The Bear

Directing for a Drama Series - Shogun

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - Ripley

Film Rights for Netflix - Steven Zaillian

Reality Competition Program - The Traitors

Scripted Variety Series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Talk Series - The Daily Show

The 76th annual Emmy Awards, co-hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.