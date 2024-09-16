Emmys 2024: <i>The Bear</i> Dominates Award Ceremony, Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colon-Zayas Secure Top Wins

Just like a chef's special, The Bear served up a repeat performance at the 76th Primetime Emmys, securing the top spots for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Jeremy Allen White clinched the Best Actor In A Comedy award for the second consecutive year, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach also repeated his win as Best Supporting Actor. The evening's biggest surprise came when Liza Colon-Zayas won best supporting actress, triumphing over formidable competition.

With tears in her eyes, Liza Colon-Zayas made history as the first Latina to win in this category. In her winning speech, she said, "How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett. To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote."

The Bear could very well replicate its success from the January strike-delayed Emmys, where it took home six awards, including several top comedy categories. The third season of FX's The Bear has already premiered, but the trio's awards were for its second season, which saw Jeremy Allen White's character chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto striving to elevate his family's rundown Chicago sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant, while Moss-Bachrach's Richard "Cousin Richie" Jerimovich evolved from a foul-mouthed troublemaker to a refined maitre d'.

In their monologue, father-son hosts Eugene and Dan Levy humorously poked fun at the dramatic elements of The Bear being categorised as a comedy. "In honour of The Bear, we will be making no jokes," Eugene Levy quipped.

Meanwhile, Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy for her role in Hacks, continuing her streak with a win for all three seasons of the show and bringing her total Emmy count to six. She bested competitors, including Ayo Edebiri, who, after winning best supporting actress in January for The Bear, was now nominated in the lead actress category.