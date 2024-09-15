Emmys 2024: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate the finest achievements in American prime-time television from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. The awards are divided into three categories: the regular Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honour technical and behind-the-scenes accomplishments, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which recognise technological innovations in television.

This year's ceremony will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Indian viewers can watch the event early on September 16. The show will start at 8 PM ET on September 15 and 5:30 AM IST on September 16. It will broadcast on Lionsgate Play and will be available for streaming on Hulu from September 16 to September 22.

The ceremony will be hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, marking the first time a father-son duo has hosted the Emmys. They are also the first hosting pair since Colin Jost and Michael Che in 2018 and only the second duo to host in this century.

Eugene and Dan Levy made history in 2020 as the first father and son to win major awards in the same year, thanks to their work on Schitt's Creek.

Leading the nominations this year is Shogun, with a total of 25 nods, including a nomination for the limited series. The show also garnered its first acting nominations for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. According to Variety, FX secured a record-breaking 93 nominations, driven in part by the 23 nominations— the highest ever for a comedy series— for The Bear.

In addition to Shogun and The Bear, FX also received a comedy series nomination for Reservation Dogs. In its third season, Only Murders in the Building earned its first acting nomination for star Selena Gomez.