Emmys 2021: List Of Winners - The Crown Off To A Great Start

The 73rd Emmy Awards are taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles has been the go-to venue for the annual television awards since 2008. However, the venue has been changed for the first time in years. Unlike last year, the Emmys will be handed out in-person. Cedric the Entertainer is the host for television's big night. The Emmys began with Ted Lasso and Mare Of Easttown stars sweeping up the initial prizes. The Crown, which had the highest nominations, has won three awards already.

The key nominees this year, include Netflix's latest season of the British royals drama The Crown and television series The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Here's the list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series:

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Outstanding Variety Talk Show:

Outstanding Limited Series:

Outstanding Television Movie:

Outstanding Actor - Comedy:

Outstanding Actor - Drama:

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Actress - Comedy:

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama:

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama:

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director - Comedy:

Outstanding Director - Drama: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:

Outstanding Writing - Comedy:

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Peter Morgan - The Crown

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special:

(This list is being updated as the Emmys are announced)