Emmys 2019: Gwendoline Christie Wins Twitter - 'God Is A Woman'

Gwendoline Christie won the Emmys before they even began. The Game Of Thrones star, nominated for Best Supporting Actress - Drama (and more on that later), showed up on the red carpet in what looked like full medieval regalia - a robe in scarlet and white, fastened with an ornate buckle. With designer cred - Gucci, no less - but a medieval robe is what it was and given that it was being worn by Brienne of Tarth, Twitter lost its mind. As Gwendoline Christie swept down the Emmys red carpet, social media's head exploded in awe, reverence and sheer delight: "God is a woman."

As you see:

All art in the Vatican has been replaced #Emmyspic.twitter.com/fxpI5Ojpgy — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 22, 2019

ariana was right god is a woman and her name is Gwendoline Christie pic.twitter.com/r9XAdreuNc — lauren (@captaindanverz) September 23, 2019

Now, I personally had accepted Gwendoline Christie as my lord and savior long ago, but I am glad it's catching on pic.twitter.com/MUkC0CamHf — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) September 22, 2019

Gwendoline Christie's entire outfit an Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's gold jacket deserved Emmy awards — Madison MontDUMBery (@victhoria_navas) September 23, 2019

oh cool Gwendoline Christie showed up in Queen of Westeros attire, reminding us all what we COULD HAVE HAD #Emmyspic.twitter.com/cDyY3mXaFI — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 22, 2019

jesus walking on water / gwendoline christie walking the emmy's carpet pic.twitter.com/7DJG5COH0N — jharrel jerome's emmy (@ohfIux) September 22, 2019

Just watched the last parts of the #Emmys2019 and all I can say is



GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE pic.twitter.com/HTGBbU2oRo — Atty Picalidot (@atypicalidiot) September 23, 2019

Gwendoline Christie's nomination was one of a record 32 scored by Game Of Thrones, the final season of which aired this year. Of the nominations, 10 were in the acting categories - of these, only Peter Dinklage won (Best Supporting Actor - Drama). But Gwendoline's nomination was remarkable for this reason - she and two other actors, Alfie Allen and Clarice van Houten, submitted themselves for consideration at the Emmys. This in itself might not be unique but the fact that all three were actually nominated is. HBO, the studio that backed Game Of Thrones, entered Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - in other words, its marquee names - in the running for Emmy nods. Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen and Carice van Houten funded themselves (there is a $225 submission fee) and, very unusually, received nominations.

As it turned out, none of them won - but Gwendoline Christie didn't need to.

Game Of Thrones also won Best Drama Series at the Emmys and 10 Technical Awards in a ceremony held earlier.

