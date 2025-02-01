Emmy-Nominated TV Producer Allyce Ozarski Dies At 41

Allyce Ozarski, best known for producing I Love That for You, Baskets, SMILF, I Love You, America and two upcoming series from Vince Gilligan and Will Ferrell, has died. She was 41.

Ozarski breathed her last on January 24 in Los Angeles from the progression of triple-negative metastatic breast cancer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ozarski most recently served as an executive producer on two anticipated upcoming series: Netflix's GOLF, which arrives from Gloria Sanchez Productions and T-Street Productions and stars Will Ferrell and Ramy Youssef, and the untitled Vince Gilligan show for Sony Pictures TV and Apple TV that stars Rhea Seehorn.

She received her Emmy nom in 2018 for outstanding variety sketch series for producing Hulu's I Love You, America, starring Sarah Silverman.

She also was a producer on the final second season of Showtime's Frankie Shaw comedy SMILF and on the premium cabler's Super Pumped. Ozarski went on to become an executive producer on sequel drama The L Word: Generation Q for Showtime, where she was under an overall deal.

Born in California, Ozarski was raised near San Diego in Poway. She graduated with honors from the University of Washington, where she double-majored in international studies and Italian.

She is survived by her husband, director-producer Jonathan Haug (they married in November 2016), and their 4-year-old daughter, Harley; her parents, Robert and Idelma; and her brothers, Adam and Marc.

