Emmy Awards: Shogun And The Bear Lead Nominations - See List

New Delhi:
A still from Shogun. (courtesy: shogunfx)
The nominations slate for television's equivalent of the Oscars, the Emmy Awards, were announced on Wednesday night. The 76th Emmy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 15. FX's smash hit Shogun, which is set in 17th-century Japan, leads the pack with 25 nods. In the comedy section, The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, broke the record for most nominations in a single year, with 23 nods. True Detective: Night Country, a fan favourite, topped the limited series section with 19 nods. Here's a list of Emmy nominees in key categories.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Programs with most overall nominations:
Shogun - 25
The Bear - 23
Only Murders in the Building - 21
True Detective: Night Country - 19
The Crown - 18
Saturday Night Live - 17