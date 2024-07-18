Emmy Awards: Shogun And The Bear Lead Nominations - See List

A still from Shogun. (courtesy: shogunfx)

The nominations slate for television's equivalent of the Oscars, the Emmy Awards, were announced on Wednesday night. The 76th Emmy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 15. FX's smash hit Shogun, which is set in 17th-century Japan, leads the pack with 25 nods. In the comedy section, The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, broke the record for most nominations in a single year, with 23 nods. True Detective: Night Country, a fan favourite, topped the limited series section with 19 nods. Here's a list of Emmy nominees in key categories.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Programs with most overall nominations:

Shogun - 25

The Bear - 23

Only Murders in the Building - 21

True Detective: Night Country - 19

The Crown - 18

Saturday Night Live - 17