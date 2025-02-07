Internet Tears Elvish Yadav Apart For Calling Chum Darang's Name "<i>Ashleel</i>": "Shamefully Pathetic"

Elvish Yadav is making the headlines but, this time, for all the wrong reasons. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's latest comment on Chum Darang has ignited a heated debate on social media.

In a now-viral video, Elvish is seen having a chat with Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Rajat Dalal on his podcast. FYI: Rajat and Chum Darang were among the top finalists in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Elvish, who has been team Rajat Dalal from day 1, can be heard saying, “Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai. [Karan Veer definitely had COVID because who even likes Chum, bro? Whose taste is that bad! And even Chum's name itself sounds so inappropriate… Her name is Chum, and she has worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.]”

For the unversed, released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi focuses on the life of sex-workers in Mumbai's red light area. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

After the video went viral, people started criticising Elvish Yadav.

A user wrote, “This is what happens when u give gundas a platform.”

Another one added, “Elvish being the duffer he is. Shamefully pathetic it is”

“I dislike this guy so much,” read a comment.

A person wrote, “I feel like puking when I hear this man speaking.”

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra's adorable bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house remained in the headlines throughout the season. The two always supported each other and even mentioned that they would discuss their connection after the show ended.

Karan Veer Mehra lifted the season's trophy, while Chum was one of the finalists.