Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Schools Vishal Pandey And Lovekeesh Kataria

Image Instagrammed by Jio Movies. (courtesy: Jiomovies)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans witnessed the season's first Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday. Host Anil Kapoor addressed several incidents that occurred inside the house. In a video uploaded by the makers on Instagram, the veteran actor can be seen setting things straight with influencers Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. Anil Kapoor mentioned how despite the streaming platform showing other contestants, the comments section is filled with — “Kataria for victory,” “System 2.0,” and “We are Vishalians.” Questioning the origins of these comments, Anil Kapoor asks, “Yeh log hai kaun? [Who are these people?]”

Lovekesh Kataria responds, “Cult pyaar hai. Vo log hame live dekhna pasand karte hai. [Cult love. They like to watch us live.]” Anil Kapoor asks, “Live jaake influence kya kar rahe ho? Vo aap logo ko nahi dikhta. Sirf vo number dikhta hai. Sab kuch ek number game ban gya hai. [What kind of influence it is? You don't notice that. You just notice the numbers. It has all become a number game.]” Vishal Pandey clarifies, “Maine ek bhi baar yeh cheez rakhi nahi ki mere itne followers hai, mera itna support hai. [I've never talked about my followers or fanbase.]” Lovekesh Kataria adds, “Jitna hai wohi dikha paa rahe hain. [We are only able to show what we have.]”

Towards the end, Anil Kapoor points out how Lovekesh Kataria is receiving support from his friend, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's fanbase. The host challenges Lovekesh, saying, “Agar aap mein himmat hai, to aap bolenge koi bhi Elvish ka aadmi aapko support nahi karega. [If you have the courage, you would ask every Elvish fan not to support you.]”

The text attached to the video read, “It's the first weekend ka vaar and Anil Kapoor is here to set things straight with Vishal & Lovekesh.”

Earlier, Vishal Pandey and Ranvir Shorey engaged in a verbal spat. Click here to read all about it.

Bigg Boss OTT3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.