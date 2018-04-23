Elli AvrRam Posts Pic With Salman Khan And His Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Later Deletes It

Highlights
- Elli has retained her separate pictures with Salman and Iulia
- She also met Akon
- Elli AvrRam debuted on television with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7
Here's the viral picture of Elli with Salman and Iulia.
Take a look at the pictures which Elli shared separately with Salman and Iulia.
And, this with Akon.
Salman Khan was recently given bail in the 1998 blackbuck case. He was sentenced to five years in jail, after which he spent two days in a Jodhpur jail.
Elli AvrRam is a Swedish actress. After Bigg Boss 7, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Maniesh Paul in 2013's Mickey Virus. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Naam Shabana are her other films. Elli's upcoming projects are the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. She is reportedly dating cricketer Hardik Pandya.