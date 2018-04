Elli AvrRam Posts Pic With Salman Khan And His Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Later Deletes It

Highlights Elli has retained her separate pictures with Salman and Iulia She also met Akon Elli AvrRam debuted on television with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7

Actress Elli AvrRam , who debuted on television with Salman Khan's, had apparently posted a picture with the superstar and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur but later deleted it. However, folks have chanced upon the picture and it has been widely shared on social media by Salman's fan clubs. It appears that Elli did visit Salman and Iulia in Mumbai as her Instagram account has picture of her with both of them (individually) and renowned singer Akon. Salman Khan, 52, and Iulia Vantur, 37, have reportedly been dating for some time now but have never acknowledged a romance.Here's the viral picture of Elli with Salman and Iulia.Take a look at the pictures which Elli shared separately with Salman and Iulia.And, this with Akon.Salman Khan was recently given bail in the 1998 blackbuck case. He was sentenced to five years in jail, after which he spent two days in a Jodhpur jail. Salman is currently finishing filmingand his other filmalso went on floors last week. Mumbai Mirror earlier reported that Salman has roped in Iulia to sing a romantic song in. "It was on Salman's suggestion that she was brought on board. The team was looking for a female voice who fit the bill and he thought Iulia was perfect for the vocals," a source told Mumbai Mirror . She is a Romanian TV presenter and debuted in Bollywood as a singer. Her first songreleased a while ago.Elli AvrRam is a Swedish actress. After, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Maniesh Paul in 2013'sandare her other films. Elli's upcoming projects are the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Kangana Ranaut's. She is reportedly dating cricketer Hardik Pandya.