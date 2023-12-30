Actor Elli AvrRam's Ice-Skating Video Gets A Big Shout Out From Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Stars

Elli AvrRam in a still from the video. (courtesy: elliavrram)

Elli AvrRam's acting prowess has always captivated the attention of fans. But did you know that acting is not her only talent? She recently showed off her impressive ice-skating skills. In an Instagram video, Elli AvrRam, dressed in an all-black ensemble, is standing on the ice rink. Combining the art of ice skating with a surreal dance performance, Elli AvrRam creates a magical spectacle. In the video, Elli AvrRam is dancing to Pehle Bhi Main from the film Animal, sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Raj Shekhar. In her caption, Elli proudly asserted, "No body-double, just me on the ice doing my thing," accompanied by a red heart and skating shoe emoji. She expresses her admiration for Vishal Mishra's magical voice, saying, "Pehle bhi main. A new favourite from you Vishal Mishra. I just had to vibe to it in my style!" Elli AvrRam added, "Dreaming of one day playing the role of a figure-skating girl. The passion is real…" with a red heart emoji.

Elli AvrRam's dance performance video became an instant hit on social media. Replying to the post, Vishal Mishra posted, “So elegant and artistic,” with red heart emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana reacted with a clapping hands emoji. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Insane,” with a fire emoji. Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Wow wow wow… finally get to see you do figure skating,” with fire emojis. Dance choreographers also could not help but praise Elli AvrRam's performance. Remo D'Souza said, “Wow.” Dharmesh Yelande reacted with astonished face emojis. Rahul Shetty posted, “Wooowwww,” accompanied by a red heart.

Actor and model Sushant Divgikar aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur said, “This is brilliant. Such few artistes nowadays that keep adding New talents to their repertoire and you are on top of that list of people we all look up to ! You work so hard and I've seen it personally my darling sister. Sending you so much love and my best wishes,” along with heart-eyes face and red heart emojis.

Elli AvrRam has acted in many movies including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Malang, Naane Varuvean and Ganapath.