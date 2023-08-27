Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Gathers Speed'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: taran_adarsh )

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 finally hit theatres on August 25th. Speaking about the day 2 earnings of the movie, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts in a tweet. He highlighted that the film has gained momentum in metropolitan areas and also witnessed growth in Tier-2 cities. He anticipated that the movie is likely to collect around ₹41 crore rupees over the weekend, which would be considered an excellent achievement, especially considering the strong response to Gadar 2 which is still running in theatres. On its second day, Dream Girl 2 collected ₹14.02 crore rupees, accumulating a total of ₹24.71 crore rupees. Taran Adarsh expressed confidence that the movie will receive a significant boost on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#DreamGirl2 SHINES on Day 2… Gathers speed at metros, witnesses growth at Tier-2 centres… Eyes ₹ 41 cr [+/-] weekend, which is an EXCELLENT TOTAL, more so since #DG2 faces the fury of #Gadar2 at mass sectors… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.71 cr. #India biz. The #RakshaBandhan holiday [on Wed; 30 Aug] will give #DreamGirl2 the required push to put up a SOLID SCORE in *Week 1*.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

The… pic.twitter.com/Zkh7OCX6Am — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2023

Discussing the day 1 earnings of Dream Girl 2, Taran Adarsh highlighted the impact of movies like Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and now Dream Girl 2 on the revival of Bollywood. He pointed out that Dream Girl 2 had a strong opening day, amassing a total of 10.69 crore rupees.

He wrote, "The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2. Now the enthusiastic start of Dream Girl 2 has helped in the revival of Bollywood. Dream Girl 2 starts very well on Day 1... The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards... Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back... Yes, #Bollywood is back with a bang."

Check out his tweet:

In his review, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the 2019 precursor, Dream Girl 2 has the likes of Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa, actors who are usually totally reliable, but the heavy lifting is left entirely to [Ayushmann] Khurrana. He does what he can to salvage a stale storyline that is as hollow as a drum...It isn't until a pre-climactic sequence, which allows Khurrana's character to launch into a self-righteous tirade against everyone within earshot, that the actor comes into his own. The series of supposedly comic scenes that precede it is, however, a totally wasted tickle fight - it does not yield the expected laugh riot."

In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 has a spectacular star cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav.