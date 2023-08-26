Ananya Panday's Hilarious Post Is All About 'Gadar 2 Meets Barbie Meets Dream Girl 2'

Sunny Deol and Chunky Panday in the song. (Courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her film Dream Girl 2. The movie, released on Friday, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In the middle of this, the actress has shared some pictures on Instagram that have everyone talking. What are the pics all about? Well, Ananya herself explained it as "Gadar 2 meets Barbie meets Dream Girl 2" in her caption. She uploaded a still from the song Oye Pape Bachalo Tusi from the 1993 film Lootere. In the snapshot, Sunny Deol is seen wearing a turban, similar to his role, Tara Singh, in the blockbuster hit Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday, is dressed as a woman. He is wearing a pink outfit and a blonde wig. Honestly, he nailed the Barbiecore trend way before it even became a thing. Agree? Ananya has compared her dad's avatar to Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja in the film. Replying to the post, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey wrote "Love this" and added a bunch of red hearts and ROFL emojis. Chunky Panday followed suit.

Ananya Panday's caption read, “Gadar 2 meets Barbie meets DreamGirl 2 [ROFL emojis] can't get over this. Thank you @divyasolgama for finding these gems.”

During a recent interview for Dream Girl 2's promotion, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday played a guessing game. They were shown pictures of Bollywood actors who portrayed female characters on-screen. When Ananya saw the same still of Chunky Panday, she was truly amazed. She exclaimed, "Barbie. I am in shock. Please send me this photo." Watch the video here:

Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 10.69 crore on day 1 at the box office. The actress celebrated this success by sharing a poster on her Instagram page. Her caption read, "Your Dream Girl is ruling hearts and the box office too! Thank you for all the pyaar!"

In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, this Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial features Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav.