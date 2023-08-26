Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Reviewed By Shah Rukh Khan: 'Loved It'

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.(courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Shah Rukh Khan scooped some time out on Saturday and did an #ASKSRK session on X (earlier called Twitter). During the session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked, "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2)" Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sunny Deol in the 1993 hit Darr, replied, "Yeah loved it." Shah Rukh Khan began the session with this tweet, "Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of Jawan with Atlee. So before that let's do a #AskSRK, anything you want to know. 12 days to Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh." See Shah Rukh Khan's tweets here:

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of #Jawan with @Atlee_dir so before that let's do a #AskSRK , anything u want to know 12 days to #Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres earlier this month. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Gadar 2 released to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. He starred in the smash hit Pathaan earlier this year.