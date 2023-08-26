Esha Deol's Big Shout Out To Gadar 2 : 'Only Sunny Deol Can...'

Esha Deol with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the screening

After Hema Malini, Esha Deol praised Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 whole-heartedly in an interview with India Today. Esha Deol also attended big brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 screening earlier. Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar, has been ruling at the box office and the movie already minted more than Rs 400 crore. Esha Deol expressed her joy about the movie's brilliant performance and also complimented Sunny Deol. Esha Deol told India Today, "I was waiting to watch the film. I knew how much Bhaiya had been shooting for it and it really meant a lot to him. And when it is doing so well, we are all equally happy for him and it is well deserved. Only Sunny Deol can do what he did in a film like Gadar 2."

A few days back, Hema Malini shared her views about the movie with the media. Hema Malini told reporters, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

Talking about the film's cast, she said, "Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Sunny Deol has also been basking in the success of Gadar 2. He shared a video a few days back expressing his gratitude to the audience. Sunny Deol said in the video, "Hello everyone, first and foremost a very big thank you. You liked Gadar 2 so much. I've never thought about it. We have crossed ₹ 400 crore. We will proceed further. You liked Tara Singh, Sakeena, Jeete. You liked our entire family. Thank you so much."

In Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Tara-Sakeena's son Jeete, is the latest addition in the movie. The film released in theatres on August 11.