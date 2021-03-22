Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Post for BFF Anita Hassanandani's Husband Rohit Reddy Is 'Starry'

Ekta Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Highlights It is Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy's birthday today

Anita's best friend Ekta Kapoor wished Rohit on the occasion

The birthday boy responded with a heart emoji

Have you seen Ekta Kapoor's birthday post for Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy? If not, then we are here to walk you through it. On Monday morning, the producer wished 'hottie' Rohit with a series of throwback pictures from their holiday in Turkey. She has mined the picture gallery to pull out the snaps from their hot air balloon ride on that trip. In the pictures, we can spot the actor couple Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel.

Check out Ekta Kapoor's post here:

The birthday boy has replied to Ekta's post with a heart emoticon. Anita has shared a few glimpses of how she celebrated Rohit's special day. In the stories posted by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, one can see the couple hosting an intimate dinner. Rohit cuts a blue gym themed cake at this party. Anita also posted a video compilation of their cute moments together to wish the 'love of her life'. The caption read, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most."

Check out Anita's post here:

The couple welcomed their first child, Aaravv, on March 22, 2021. They have been posting tidbits from their new life as parents. Aaravv has a separate Instagram account, which has around 74k followers already. The recent post on this page has Aaravv posing with Rohit's delicious birthday cake in the focus.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress is indulging in a major self-care routine. She had recently impressed her fans with a post-pregnancy makeover. Anita posted a video on Instagram straight from the salon and captioned it as, "Finally some much-needed pampering. Coloured my hair after almost 2 years!!! Loving it."