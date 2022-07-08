Ek Villain Returns song Maine Tera Naam Dil Rakh Diya: Arjun Kapoor And Tara Sutaria Spin A Web Of Love

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in a still from Ek Villain Returns song. (courtesy: Panorama Studios)

A new song from Ek Villain Returns, titled Maine Tera Naam Dil Rakh Diya, was released today. It features Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. While Arjun and Tara seem to be in love, John is smitten by Disha. The couples' stories move parallel to each other in the slow ballad with singer Raghav Chaitanya's velvety voice crooning in the background. The song has been composed by music duo Kaushik-Guddu and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. Arjun shared the song on Instagram and captioned it: "A song for the love that grows inside you...Dil song from Ek Villain Returns is out, tune in now!" Tara captioned her post: "A song for every lover, everywhere.."

Take a look at the song below:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is the second instalment of the 2014 film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. While the cast is busy with the promotions of the film, Arjun Kapoor recently took his "smiley" villain mask to Paris, where he spent a mini holiday with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Before the trailer launch of the film, he shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Ek Villain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way!"

Take a look at a poster of Arjun and Tara:

A poster featuring John Abraham and Disha Patani was also doing the rounds of the Internet. Disha shared the picture and wrote, "Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!"

Ek Villain Returns will release on July 29, 2022.