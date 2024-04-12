ICYMI: The View From Salman Khan's Mumbai Home On Eid

Salman Khan greeting his fans. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan fans assembled outside his Mumbai apartment for a meet and greet session on Eid, on Thursday. Salman Khan shared a video of the session on his Instagram profile last night and he wrote, "Eid Mubarak." The video clip begins with Salman Khan walking into his balcony and waving at the sea of fans stationed outside Galaxy Apartments. He added the Tiger 3 theme music to the video. Salman was dressed in his festive best as he waved at his fans. Salman's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was standing next to him.

Check out the video posted by Salman Khan here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan hosted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at his Mumbai residence last evening. A photo of the star couple from Salman Khan's residence is trending a great deal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Salman Khan's home on the occasion of Eid. pic.twitter.com/UlBDv8wBcA — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) April 11, 2024

Eid is a festival that almost always sees a Salman Khan film release. This year might have been slightly different but the supercar promised that next year he will return to the theatres with a big Eid release. The actor has teamed up with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for a film titled Sikandar. In his Instagram post, Salman Khan also gave a shout out to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan - both Eid releases. Salman Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo (This year watch Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Maidaan and the next year meet Sikandar). Wish you all Eid Mubarak."

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.