Eid 2023: Inside Hina Khan's Festivities In Kashmir

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan sent Eid greetings all the way from her hometown in Kashmir. The actress, on Saturday morning, shared stunning pictures of herself with a picturesque backdrop of mountains and boats. Hina simply captioned the post: "Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in Jannat-e-Kashmir." She added, "Eid Mubarak everyone." For the occasion, Hina Khan was dressed in her festive best in golden handwoven tissue separates from the shelves of Ohfab, which she accentuated with a pink dupatta. She can be seen smiling with all her heart in the pictures that she shared.

See Hina Khan's Eid-special post here:

Hina Khan also posted a picture of a Kashmir staple - Kahwah.

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. She attended the Cannes Film Festival last year too.