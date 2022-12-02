The View From Hina Khan's Hot Air Balloon Ride In Turkey. See Pics

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan's love for travel is well-documented. The actress explores new places when she gets a chance and shares images and videos from her holidays. Now, the actress has dropped pictures from her trip to Turkey. Here, she is on a hot air balloon ride. Along with the images, Hina Khan wrote, “Hot air balloon in Cappadocia. Ticked off my bucket list. What a mesmerising experience. The historic fairy chimneys are definitely gram-worthy.” Hina Khan, for her amazing trip, picked a bright green jacket and hat to protect her from the cold.

A day ago, Hina Khan shared a video from Istanbul. In it, she is seen dancing to the classic Bollywood hit Yeh Apna Dil Toh Awaara. In the caption, she said: “Istanbul mai mera jigar kho gaya ji. I found the calmness and serenity everywhere I went in Istanbul, it was like a place no other.”

In another set of images, Hina Khan is seen posing in front of several historical monuments in a bright red jumper and brown pants. In the caption, she said: “When work is travel, fun is guaranteed…”

Hina Khan also spent some time exploring Arnavutkoy. In the caption, she wrote: “Wooden ottoman mansions and seafood restaurants…Arnavutkoy has my heart.”

In another post, Hina Khan explained why she chose to travel to Turkey. In the caption, she said: “The heritage of rich history and a proud traditional people intricately linked with their culture is what I see in my visit to Istanbul, Turkey. These are not just monuments but symbols of excellence.”

Hina Khan rose to fame with her work in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. The actress stepped into films with Lines. The poster of the film was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019.