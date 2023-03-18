Hina Khan Is Making Saturday Look So Good With Her Latest Fitness Post

Hina Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is a true fitness enthusiast. A glimpse through her Instagram handle proves the fact that she hardly skips her workout routines. The actress also shares snippets from her fitness diaries with her fans every now and then. The latest one shows her acing an aerial yoga pose. The video, shared by Hina Khan on Saturday, shows her attempting one of the aerial yoga poses. She first maintains her position on the swing and then moves upside-down to stretch her body. Wearing a pink top and black tights, Hina Khan looks all focused on achieving the right yoga pose in the video. Her caption read, “Upside down…love it.” For the background music, Hina chose an acoustic version of Sia's Unstoppable. Take a look:

Did the fitness post drive away your weekend blues? Then we have another clip of Hina Khan nailing the Vampire Pose in aerial yoga. Sharing it, she wrote, “The next level of my Vampire Pose in aerial yoga. This was not at all easy… Hope you like it.”

This video proves that Hina Khan can do aerial yoga “for hours and hours.”

Hina Khan loves to keep her fans engaged with stunning pictures and videos of herself. She painted Instagram red with photos of herself posing gracefully in a bodycon mini dress. “You are strong enough to hold on, you are strong enough to let go,” read her caption.

On Holi, Hina Khan set the festive mood right with colourful pictures of herself and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She opted for a filmy caption. Borrowing a line from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Balam Pichkari, she wrote: “Itna mazaa, kyon aaraha hai…Happy Holi.”

Remember Hina Khan's Valentine's Day post doubled as a birthday wish for Rocky Jaiswal? It was pure love. She posted pictures of themselves from their beach vacation and wrote, “My sun, moon and heart. To watching infinite sunsets together. Happy Valentine birthday, love.”

Hina Khan rose to fame with her performance in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also became a fan favourite for her portrayal of antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.