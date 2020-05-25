Eid 2020: Twinkle Khanna, Missing Grandmother Betty Kapadia's Eidi, Writes About 'Empty Spaces'

A file photo of Twinkle Khanna with Betty Kapadia. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna took a detour from her usual humour-infused posts and poured her heart out in her latest Instagram entry. On the occasion of Eid, the author shared a picture of a meal and wrote about how her late grandmother Betty Kapadia would always treat her to "delicious kichda and decorated envelopes." Twinkle, who lost her grandmother in December 2019, shared bittersweet memories in her note and wrote: "We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani's delicious kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. Eid Mubarak."

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist. She has also authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel. She is also a film producer and an interior decorator. Twinkle Khanna runs a store by the name The White Window in Mumbai.

Twinkle Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Barsaat, starred in films like Baadshah, International Khiladi, Dil Tera Diwana, Jaan, Joru Ka Ghulam and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai - some of these were hits and some misses . She quit movies after she married Akshay Kumar in 2001 and was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.