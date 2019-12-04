Twinkle Khanna Posts Pic With Grandmother Betty Kapadia. No Caption Needed

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

The usually chirpy Twinkle Khanna made a brief appearance on Instagram days after she lost her grandmother Betty Kapadia. She was 80. Twinkle took a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photo from the family archives and what makes it special is that the piece of throwback gold simply features herself and Betty Kapadia. Twinkle, who is known for her catchy captions on Instagram, added the heart emoticon to her post because no caption can sum up the priceless memory once shared between Twinkle and her grandmother. The nostalgia-dipped photo features a much younger version of Twinkle, who can be seen knitting along with her grandmother Betty Kapadia. Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia's last rites were performed in Mumbai on Sunday and was also attended by Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the curly-haired Twinkle in the photo, busy knitting, piqued the Internet's interest with comments arriving particularly from her friends Malaika Arora, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi and others.

Here's how Twinkle Khanna remembered Betty Kapadia on Instagram.

Earlier in October, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar got together with other family members to celebrate Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday earlier in October. "Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter," Twinkle captioned the photos she posted from Shillim.

Betty Kapadia also featured in an adorable moment on grandson Karan Kapadia's Instagram. Karan Kapadia, who recently made his acting debut, is the son of late actress Simple Kapadia (Dimple's sister).

Betty Kapadia was diagnosed with respiratory disorder and was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital for over 20 days, news agency IANS had reported earlier. Last month, rumours about Dimple Kapadia's health surfaced online after Twinkle Khanna dropped by to visit Betty Kapadia at the Mumbai hospital. Speaking to IANS, Dimple had clarified: "I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalised. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes."