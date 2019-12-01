Dimple Kapadia At Mother Betty Kapadia's Funeral With Daughter Twinkle Khanna And Son-In-Law Akshay Kumar

Dimple Kapadia photographed at Betty Kapadia's funeral.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia died on Saturday night. She was 80. Betty Kapadia was admitted at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where she was visited by her granddaughter Twinkle Khanna along with husband Akshay Kumar. Dimple Kapadia along with her daughter Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar was photographed at Betty Kapadia's funeral, which is taking place on Sunday. Betty Kapadia was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital for over 20 days, after she was diagnosed with respiratory disorder, reported news agency IANS.

Here are the pictures from Betty Kapadia's funeral:

Dimple Kapadia at the funeral.

Twinkle Khanna at Betty Kapadia's funeral.

Akshay Kumar at the funeral.

On Saturday night, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were photographed at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where Betty Kapadia was admitted.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the Hinduja Hospital.

Betty Kapadia celebrated her 80th birthday in October this year. Twinkle Khanna posted pictures from her birthday celebrations with family and she wrote: "Happy birthday to grans." In a separate post, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter."

Here are the pictures shared by Twinkle Khanna:

Last month, Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia (late actress Simple Kapadia's son), also posted an adorable picture with his grandmother on Instagram.

Last month, rumours about Dimple Khanna being hospitalised surfaced on the Internet after Twinkle Khanna was spotted outside a hospital. However,Dimple Kapadia denied the rumours and told news agency IANS: "I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalised. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes."