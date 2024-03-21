Ed Sheeran's India Tour Round Up - Music, Butter Chicken And More

Ed Sheeran in the video. (courtesy: EdSheeran)

Ed Sheeran's concert in India may have ended a few days ago, but the singer cannot get over the magic of the country. We know this because of the singer's latest Instagram drop – a video that captures some of the highlights of his concert in Mumbai. The clip features Ed Sheeran performing with Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik, pulling off the famous Shah Rukh Khan pose with King Khan himself, playing cricket with Shubman Gill and interacting with actor-comics Kapil Sharma and Munawar Faruqui. He is also seen passionately defending the England cricket team in a conversation with actor-presenter Gaurav Kapoor and Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma. At the beginning of the video, Ed Sheeran says, “I love India.” At the end of his concert, he also declares to the swooning audience, “I knew it was going to be amazing, but I didn't know it was going to be this amazing.” He also says that everything in India has been “from the heart.”

Ed Sheeran is also seen indulging in copious amounts of Butter Chicken. Well, who can blame him!

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote: “A round-up of the India tour trip! Can't wait to come back….”

Armaan Mallik replied to the post with heart and butterfly emojis.

Ed Sheeran also dropped a video of him performing on stage with Diljit Dosanjh. What were they singing? Diljit's banger of a track - Lover. In his caption, Ed Sheeran wrote: “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

To this, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “This [fire, clap emojis]” and Arjun Kapoor shared heart-eye and flame emoji. Huma Qureshi too shared heart and fire emojis.

Stand-up comic Sahil Bulla said: “I was standing in the audience shrieking like a fan girl. This was the multiverse event nobody expected,” while Munawar Faruqui said: “Whaaaattt. Not crying! Not crying,” with a fire emoji. Actor Karan Tacker gushed: “This came in as such a banger of a surprise.”

Ed Sheeran performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. While in Mumbai, he was hosted by Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan. Both parties were attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.





