Eat, Pray, Love: Inside Ananya Panday's Milan Diaries. See Pics

Ananya Panday pictured in Italy. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

DND Ananya Panday, she is living her best life in Milan, Italy. The actress, who is in Milan for work, scooped some time out to explore the city. She shared pictures of herself digging into pizzas and croissants with a cup of cappuccino on the side. Ananya Panday also shared pictures of the local streets and the starry sky. She also documented pictures from her visit to Duomo di Milano. Ananya captioned her latest Instagram entry, "I love the vatavaran of Milan." Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor commented on the post, "I am waiting for my Snapchat video." Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

"Milan at night," Ananya Panday captioned these pictures from Italy.

Sharing glimpses of her work diaries in Milan, Ananya Panday wrote, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan (swipe to the end for the reference)."

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the Prime Video show Call Me Bae.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. Her film credits include Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, to name a few.