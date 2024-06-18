In Pics: Ananya Panday And A Moonlit Milan. What's Not To Like?

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's Milan itinerary was a concoction of work with a side of some fun. The actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram profile, on Monday night. The actress is currently in Milan, Italy and she is there for work. She is there for the Swarovski Masters of Light exhibition in Milan (more on that later). Ananya also shared some moonlit pictures of Milan with Duomo di Milano in the backdrop. "Milan at night," Ananya wrote. In the comments section, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped heart emoji. Neelam Kothari wrote, "Stunning."

Ananya also shared some photos from her work diaries. "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan. (Swipe to the end for the reference)," she captioned her Instagram entry from Milan.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the Prime Video show Call Me Bae.

Ananya Panday is the star of films like Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.