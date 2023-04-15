Eat, Pray, Love: Deepika Padukone's Bhutan Holiday Album Summed Up

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's Saturday mood is all about reliving her recent holiday. The actress, who was holidaying in Bhutan a few days ago, has been sharing back-to-back posts from her time there and stunning can't even begin to describe them. The actress began by posting a picture of herself surrounded by foliage and she simply captioned it: "Land of the thunder dragon" (which Bhutan is often called). She followed it by a picture of snow-capped mountain, picture-perfect landscapes of forests, hills, monasteries, prayer flags, local cuisine, she also shared a snippet of her footsteps, postcards full of clouds and our favourite has to be the shot where the actress can be seen smiling with all heart as she poses with local kids.

Check put pictures from Deepika Padukone's Bhutan album here:

Bhutan through the eyes of Deepika Padukone:

Because there is no such thing as too many holiday photos:

Hungry, anyone?

A walk to remember.

Some more postcard-worthy shots by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and her million-dollar smile.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the filmmaker announced recently. She will also star in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress was last seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters. She presented the Naatu Naatu live gig at the Oscars.